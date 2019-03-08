Sereetsi to share stage with Mr Eazi at MTN Bush fire

Although Botswana’s entry at this year’s MTN Bush fire was announced early this month, the MTN Bush fire organizers on Tuesday announced that it will be Nigeria’s Mr Easy who will be the headline act at the coming show.

Mr Eazi is possibly the most exciting musical export from Nigeria of the last few years, and he is set to bring his unmistakable version of Nigerian afro-pop to the fans at MTN Bushfire.

The Nigerian star will be hot on the heels from a US tour that will see him crossing the country and even performing at the highly acclaimed Coachella and SXSW Festivals.

According to the organizers of the event, this year sees the return of Botswana to the MTN Bushfire stage with the selection of Sereetsi & the Natives amongst an all-star international line-up.



NIGERIAN ARTIST: Mr Eazi

“Sereetsi is considered a pioneer on the cultural landscape in Botswana and the group presents a fearless sound that blends traditional Botswana rhythms with Western influences, all built around the signature sound and tradition of the four string folk guitar,” reads a statement from the organizing committee.

The festival has partnered with Holiday World Travel & Tours to offer an exclusive all inclusive travel package.

The package offerings include return transport (Gaborone– MTN Bushfire(Swaziland) three nights accommodation, bring Your Own Camping (BYO), full festival 3- day pass at a price of P 2850.00 for standard tickets, P 3600.00 P for the golden lounge ticket.

The event will be held from the 24th to 26th May, making it the 13th installment of the festival since inception.