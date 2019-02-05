TheVoiceBW

Continuing to mark their footprint across the international stages, local group Sereetsi & the Natives will mark Botswana’s return to the MTN bush fire festival held annually in Swaziland.

Hailed by CNN as one of the “7 African music festivals you really have to see”, the festival is a three day camping experience that aims to reflect the distinct african ethos, music, culture and art.

According to the organizers of the event, this year sees the return of Botswana to the MTN Bushfire stage with the selection of Sereetsi & the Natives amongst an all-star international line-up.

The event will be held from the 24th to 26th May, making it the 13th instalment of the festival since inception.

“Sereetsi is considered a pioneer on the cultural landscape in Botswana and the group presents a fearless sound that blends traditional Botswana rhythms with Western influences, all built around the signature sound and tradition of the four string folk guitar,” reads a statement from the organizing committee.

Additionally the Swaziland festival has also announced other African super-stars who will take to the various stages, including amongst others GranMah, the Dub / Reggae Fusion band from Mozambique, Dobet Gnahoré from Côte d’Ivoire, Maia and the Big Sky from Kenya, and Eme and Moonchild from Nigeria and South Africa respectively.

The festival has partnered with Holiday World Travel & Tours to offer an exclusive all inclusive travel package. The package offerings include return transport (Gaborone– MTN Bushfire(Swaziland) three nights accommodation, bring Your Own Camping (BYO), full festival 3 day pass at a price of P 2850.00 for standard tickets, P 3600.00 P for the golden lounge ticket.