Sereetsi speaks on being nominated COSBOTS chair

Sophomore album to be released in April

Folklore artist and award winning songwriter, guitarist and author, Tomeletso Sereetsi is the new Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) Chairman.

The 2017 Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) Best Male award recipient was ushered in with a new committee at the recent elections last year.

In an interview with The Voice, the “Thaa kokome” singer said being appointed COSBOTS chairperson is a responsibility and a privilege he takes seriously.

“It is an opportunity for me to serve an industry whose growth I’m passionate about.” he said.

Quizzed on what his priorities are in his quest to help grow the industry, Sereetsi and The Natives front man said everything will be achieved through a collective effort.

“I’m confident that with the solid management and the board we have, we’ll be able to ensure that COSBOTS delivers optimally on its mandate and offer the general membership decent value for their work,” added the new chair.

Pressed further about the battered COSBOTS image mainly due to controversies arising from royalty payment or none-payment Sereetsi was optimistic that the organisation could win back the trust of its members.

“The organisation has to champion the interests of the general membership. We are working round the clock to ensure that the organisation is member-centred because it exists primarily to serve members.”

Sereetsi rose to fame two years ago with his debut album dubbed “Four String Confessions” which he says took him almost a decade to complete.

“I was refining a sound that I felt represents Sereetsi as a creative spirit,” he added with a chuckle.

The silky fingered guitarist said the album was aptly named ‘Four String Confessions because:”I play a four string folk guitar style which is a traditional Botswana musical instrument. Through the songs and the guitar, I confessed my love for the craft and the heritage of rhythm.”

He’s currently working on his sophomore album expected to hit the shelves in April.

The album which has not been named yet will have about 10 songs.

“I’m currently putting all the pieces together at a studio in Palapye,” Sereetsi said.