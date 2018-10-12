Sereetsi off to Lagos

Local folk music star Tomeletso Sereetsi has been invited for his maiden appearance at Africa’s biggest arts and book festival in Nigeria.

Ake Arts and Book Festival is a four day event whose aim is to showcase the very best of contemporary African literature, poetry, music, art, film and theatre.

The sixth edition of the festival will take place for the first time in Lagos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, on October 25 – 28, 2018 under the theme: Fantastical Futures.

“With a perilous past and an uncertain present, how exactly do we arrive at the Africa of our dreams? What must we never forget? What must we not repeat? What lessons have been learnt in understanding governance, gender and sexuality, literacy and education, health and well-being?”

The festival will be moving from its natural home for the last five years Abeokuta.

The events and conversations over the course of the four days will focus largely on a re-imagined African future.

According to Sereetsi he was invited by the founder of the arts and book festival, Nigerian writer Lola Shoneyin.

The two met at the recent inaugural Gaborone Book Festival where they were both panelists.

Sereetsi was discussing researching and writing folk music, a presentation that caught the eye of the Nigerian.

“I’ll perform on the first day and then present the next day about being agents of change,” he said in an interview with The Voice.

“This is really big. I’ve played at almost every show locally and it is time I hit the international stage, and I have to say the dream is unfolding; I’m beginning to get a lot of international attention,” said the ‘Mpopi’ hit maker.

Sereetsi further said the recognition is a reward for the amount of work he has put in over the years.

“I’ve put in a lot of work and have focused on building a brand with a positive image,” he said.

Unlike other book festival Ake Festival features book chats, art exhibition, a stage play, an in-depth interview, school visits, stimulating panel discussions, film and documentary screenings, a musical concert and a night of poetry performance.

Seereetsi who’ll be playing solo will share the stage with the likes of Clayrocksu, Adedeji, Brymo and Queen Abeni Salawa.

“You never know, there could be a band ready to play with me. I’ve played with a Nigerian guitarist in South Africa and he’s close to Adedeji so anything is possible whenever musicians meet,” added Sereetsi.