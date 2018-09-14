Sereetsi headed for My African Wonderland

He stunned the crowd and literally brought the house to a standing ovation at the just ended week-long event, Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) Jazz festival, now Sereetsi and his natives are headed for South Africa, to participate at the My African Wonderland camping festival.

The event is scheduled to be hosted from September 28th to September 30 in an epic camping set-up.

The “motoko” singer will mark Botswana’s first entry at the camp, music and art exhibition extravaganza hosted at the Boekenhoutfontein farm in Rustenburg.

According to the organizers of the three day fun filled event, the festival will also have a market place and other fun activities for patrons whilst music lovers will be treated to performances from BLK JKS, Sun XA Experiment, Frame Janko, Radio 123 and The Don n Greg amongst other performers.

The group led by Tomeletso Sereetsi, has just released their second album titled Motoko which has received support from local music lovers just like their first offering.

Sereetsi’s first offering titled “Four strings confessions ” earned him awards and instantly shot him to stardom with banger singles like ‘Robete’ and ‘Thaa Kokome’.

With the latest album, just liked he rocked the stage and stole the show at a jazz event headlined by American superstar Musiq soul child, patrons in Rustenburg can brace themselves for songs such as “mpopi” “Maobenka” and “Mpopela”.

Tickets are on sale at computicket for R200 and R 400 with special packages for Batswana looking to travel to Rusterburg.