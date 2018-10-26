Sereetsi and the natives promise surprises

Tomeletso Sereetsi and his popular band, Sereetsi and The Natives, have promised surprises galore during their album launch on the 24th of November at Maitisong Theatre.

The eagerly anticipated 10-track album, ‘Motoko’, contains songs such as: Sebodu, Maobenka, Kgatlha Thuu, Mpompela,Nthapelela, Botengteng, Mpopi, Pasi Pa Nyolo, Ke Mono Hela and Ntsholela.

“We will play all the songs from the album live and also play a few classics from the first album,” revealed Sereetsi, who teasingly added that apart from artists such as Stiger Sola, Western and Solly Sebotso, the launch line-up includes surprises.

“We have more for them, they must come and enjoy,” he urged the public.

Tickets for the show are selling at P200 and doors open at 1930hrs.