Senseless murder

Man brutally kills lover for escorting his grandmother

Shocked residents watched in horror as an abusive boyfriend, Ketsile Onneile Mmokolodi, brutally murdered his girlfriend at Potsane farms near Boatle village last Thursday.

The deceased, Patricia Wamakala (29), had accompanied her boyfriend’s 80-year-old grandmother, Purapura Maselwane Mmokolodi, who had visited the youthful couple.

Eye witnesses told of how the enraged jealous boyfriend attacked Wamakala, accusing her of cheating on him.

Despite repeated explanations by Wamakala that she had just escorted the old woman as it was dark, the fuming Mmokolodi beat her up and dragged her on a rugged surface, cutting her artificial hairpiece with a knife in the process.

he is said to have then tied up the woman’s legs and continued beating her till she died.

Narrating the chronicle of events that led to Wamakala’s death, the aged and partially blind Purapura said her grandson has always been abusive towards his girlfriend.

She said on the fateful evening she had visited the couple where she was to receive a phone call from her children in Ramotswa using the deceased’s mobile phone.

Afterwards Wamakala volunteered to accompany her as it was already dark.

“My back was aching, so I walked slowly but the deceased was patient and she returned to the boyfriend after I was very closer to my house,” said the old woman who added that the deceased was murdered for walking her home.

Another eye-witness, 29-year-old Mothusi Tapologo, said he was at the Mmokolodi’s place with other residents when and they watched him murder the girlfriend.

“He is the most feared in the settlement. He met the deceased on the way back from accompanying his grandmother,” he said and added that the accused chased them away from his yard threatening them with a huge knife.

“He dragged the girlfriend inside the house, still punching her on the back. By then the girlfriend was not responding to the beatings anymore,” said Tapologo.

Confirming Mmokolodi’s abusive nature, another eye-witness, Lebogang Matlotleng (32) said the suspect has long turned his girlfriend into a punching bag.

“She’s always been complaining about the boyfriend’s abuse which had even crippled her left hand. they have been in an on and off relationship and sadly this is how it ended.,” she said.

Station Commander for Ramotswa police, Superintendent Keoagile Tau confirmed that they have arrested the suspect.

“Currently investigations are still continuing. The deceased’s body awaiting post-mortem,” said Tau.