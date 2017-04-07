Sensei Otsile’s starlets

Chobe Karate Club Instructor Sensei Otsile Motsamai is a man on a mission. The first dan black belt is transforming lives in Francistown through his Shotokan karate style.

A club which he formed in Chobe in 2001 now has three branches around the country.

According to Motsamai when he transferred to Francistown from Chobe he formed a sister club in Francistown which currently trains at Chedu Choga hall.

“My club focuses on kids aged five years and above. I also target out of school youth and convert them into disciplined sports persons and responsible members of the society,” said Motsamai.

Sensei Otsile whose love for karate started at the age of six in Mmadinare told Voice Sport that the sport appeared to him in a vision. “At first I didn’t know what it meant,” he said.

“The vision became so intense that sometimes I’d picture my classmates as a group of karatekas in a dojo,” explained Motsamai.

Motsamai would later be mentored by sensei Biki in Molepolole and after countless bouts and medals he eventually turned into an instructor.

He set up a club in Chobe, where he’ll later head the Botswana Sports Commision Re Ba Bona Ha programme.

Motsamai later transferred to Francistown where his love for the sport led him to set up the Chobe Karate Club branch.

In 2015 Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture gave him a P20 000 grant which he invested in the sport.

“My aim now is to effect behavioral change through this sport. I want to mentor youngsters who’ll soon hoist the national flag high,” he said.

His dream seems to be well on track as recently his Francistown based team did exceptionally well at the Junior National Team finals in Gaborone.

The competition on the 18th of March saw 24 of his athlete from a total of 31 qualify.

“This was a major achievement for us. It meant 24 medals for my team. We got eight gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals,” Motsamai excitedly told Voice Sport.

“The support has been amazing since we started here. Besides MYSC, private companies also have come forward to partner with us. Hypro (Sewage System and Refuse Collection) recently gave our team merchandise and we were all suited up in Gaborone,” he said with a chuckle.

“I’m just happy that now parents also believe in this project. One parent donated fruits and the team was well nourished on our way to Gaborone. I’m thankful for the support and encourage more parents to bring their kids for karate lessons,” said sensei Motsamai.

Chobe Karate Club, an affiliate of Shotokan Botswana competes in all tournaments in the country.

They compete in club championships, Botswana Karate Association (BOKA), national competitions and Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) competitions.

“We also have regular clinic camps at Chedu Choga hall,” added Sensei Motsamai.