Sensei Molapong passes on

Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) is mourning the death of former national team karateka, Sensei Tebogo Molapong.

The 32-year-old athlete died in a car accident on Sunday night in Molepolole.

Sensei Molapong was the instructor for Molapo Karate team in Gaborone and he worked as Paramedic at Gaborone Private Hospital.

BOKA President, Sensei Tshepo Bathai, told Voice Sport that they have lost a great coach and that Molapong was one of the best athletes whose exceptional performance earned him Botswana National Sports Commission’s elite scholarship.

“He represented the country in all competitions including Zone VI, Africa Championships, Commonwealth and World Championships. He won bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games held in India in 2015. We have lost a disciplined and committed instructor,” he said.

Molapong will be buried this Saturday at his home village, Molepolole.