Multi talented, soulful and dynamic, Unami Selelo has released a 12-track jazz album titled ‘Mpuru o Haretswe’.

The album, which features Motlha, Kudzi, Punah Gabasiane and the legendry Kumakili, has tracks such as Baile kae, Sangoma, Ratsie, Ikgabetse, Nyarara, Ba mpheleditse, Bo Phokoje, Kgarebe, Ikgapheng, Puleng and Bana Ba Phefo.

The award wining artist shares her wisdom inherited from her personal experiences in the album.