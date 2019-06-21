Selectah Dimo keeps dancehall alive

If you thought Dancehall or Ragga music was a dying genre then you obviously haven’t heard of Selectah Dimo.

The Maun born DJ, who honed his craft as a student in Malaysia, is fast making an impact with his banging Dancehall tunes.

He uses 2012 Macbook pro, Pioneer DDJ SR2 as controller and Serato software.

Selectah Dimo won the Lobatse international beef festival DJ competition last year and is also a regular DJ at Café Capadona for the Thursday’s Dancehall Reggae Nights in Ledumadumane.

From March to May he frequently featured at Dancehall Rib Night Wednesdays at Cigar Lounge and is part of the line-up at Chez Nicholas alongside Judgment Yard for the July 5 Dancehall show.