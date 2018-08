Legendary Kwasa Kwasa muso Alfredo Mos will host a pre-launch concert for his upcoming album ‘Selabe’ this Friday at Donga BDF Camp.

The guitarist will share the stage with other seasoned entertainers, including Astely Gops and Kora award winners Machesa Traditional Group.

Having taken some time away from the music scene, Alfredo is on the comeback trail after featuring at the Kwambala Cup Music Festival in July.

Entry for tonight’s show is P40 before 10pm or P60 after.