Sekgororoane threatens to to defy UDC caucus

Gender activists and Tlogatloga Ward Councillor Rhoda Sekgororoane has threatened to go against the party caucus decision to re-elect Kagiso Thutwe as their candidate in the coming Mayoral elections.

What started off as a well organised Press Conference by the Umbrella for Democratic Change to launch their candidates for Gaborone City Council Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions nearly ended in chaos as Tlogatloga ward councillor, Rhoda Sekgororoane distanced herself from a decision taken at a party caucus.

According to the UDC’s Spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa, they had all agreed to give Mayor Kagiso Thutlwe and his deputy Kagiso Tshekega another term.

Mohwasa said the decision to return the two was reached yesterday during the party’s caucus where elections were held.

Though Mohwasa refused to reveal the results, he announced that Thutlwe was standing against Sekgororoane, Sergeant Kgosietsile of Marulamantsi and Oarabile Motlaleng of Naledi North.

He pointed out that as UDC they are going to send one candidate and expected all councillors to abide by the caucus decision. “No one is going to challenge Thutlwe from our side, and whoever is going to do that will be out of order,” he said.

However, this is likely not to happen as Sekgororoane told The Voice that the caucus decision is not binding as Council has its own election process. “It will be undemocratic for our party to fine those challenging Thutlwe but for now I cannot tell whether I will stand or not,” she said.

Sekgororoane lamented that since Independence, the opposition has been electing men to the Mayoral position neglecting women. “I wanted to make our Umbrella proud by becoming the first woman from opposition to be elected Mayor but I have been sabotaged by colleagues.”

She added that since contesting for elections from 1999 she have always been defeated by her party members but getting the support from those outside the party (referring to Botswana Democratic Party).”

When asked if she was thinking of defecting since she has no support from the UDC, Sekgororoane refused to comment. “Bantenne mo go maswe, ke rogwa ke bathonyana jaaka ngwana,” she said before leaving. The City Council will elect a Mayor and Deputy Mayor next week.