Segokgo to resign BMDYL presidency

Botswana Movement for Democracy Youth League (BMDYL) President, Phenyo Segokgo has threatened to resign, should the youth league fail to hold its congress within the stipulated time.

According to the BMD constitution, the YL must hold its congress before the 31st of May to dissolve the current committee and elect a new one.

Speaking in an interview, Segokgo made it known that if the congress were not held within the set period, he would have no option but to resign.

“Failure to hold congress before the 31st of May would mean that I have automatically failed the Youth League, I can’t hold office without a mandate.

“It would be the biggest scandal of our time,” Segokgo said

The President was speaking on the backdrop of a savingram, which was circulated on Monday announcing the indefinite postponement of the congress.

He said the announcement was made without his consent. However, he pointed out that his decision to resign, as president would not mean resignation from the party.

“I am and will remain a member of the BMD,” he explained.

Meanwhile, BMDYL Spokesperson, Kagelelo Banks Kentse released a press statement on Wednesday saying the decision to postpone the congress was one of the most difficult ones the party has had to make, but it was taken to ensure that processes, peace and stability remain core to the existence of the BMD.

Initially The BMDYL was scheduled to hold its YL congress this weekend.

A new date has not been announced yet.