Segokgo quashes congress postponement statement

Outgoing President of the Botswana Movement for Democracy Youth League, Phenyo Segokgo has distanced himself from a Press Statement that talks of the postponement of the Party’s Youth League congress in Ramotswa.

The statement says that the 3rd biennial National Congress has been deferred to a later date.

It continues saying, “The Secretariat of the BMDYL National Executive Committee has not received minutes and delegation list from Branches, striking the fear of not being able to reach the 29 constituencies’ threshold necessary for the Congress to form a quorum.”

It went further and said that the NEC was inundated with complaints of flawed Branch Congress which will see most branches bringing parallel delegations to the congress, a precedence that must not be allowed to see the light of the day.

However, Segokgo dismissed this saying the Youth League does not have the powers to take such a decision.

“The congress will go ahead as planned and as we speak preparations are on going,” added Segokgo who went on to distance himself from the released Press Statement which has his names.

“I am not part of that letter and whoever used it didn’t have my authority to do that.”