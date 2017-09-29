Segokgo halts consultative meetings

Chairman of the South East South District Council, Phenyo Segokgo, is yet to decide on his next political home following the recent split of Alliance for Progressives (AP) from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

Segokgo was expected to have briefed fellow Umbrella for Democratic Change councillors as well as the Batlokwa community before the Independence day celebrations about the formation of the AP .

However the meetings failed as concerned councillors asked him to postpone the briefings until after the celebrations.

In an interview with The Voice this week, Segokgo confirmed the development but dismissed suggestions that fellow councillors may have put him under pressure to put the planned consultations on hold.

“I was not forced but I was asked to postpone the meetings because we were going to disturb the independence day preparations.”

He said that though he was part of the team that formed the AP, he was not under any pressure to make a decision about his next political home.

“There is still plenty of time and my decision will be known once I have done thorough consultations,” he added.

The former Botswana Movement for Democracy Youth League President has been aligned to the Ndaba Gaolathe faction and was one of the members that were suspended and expelled from the party by the Sidney Pilane faction.