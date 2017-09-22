Segokgo at crossroads

He is to UDC Councillors today on the new party

The Chairman of South East South District Council, Phenyo Segokgo is expected to address the Umbrella for Democratic Change today (Friday) on the formation of the new party, the Alliance for Progressives.

Speaking to The Voice, Segokgo who has been part of the Ndaba Gaolathe faction during their days at the Botswana for Movement for Democracy said that since he has been part of the team that formed the new party, it will only be proper for him to address the Councillors who voted him to the council Chairmanship about the new party.

“They are the ones who voted me through the UDC ticket and it will be an injustice for me to take action without their involvement. I have been with team Ndaba leading to the formation of AP, so I have to address the councillors about it.”

Segokgo said he intended to address the councillors primarily to get their views on what they think should be done going forward.

He said that the reason why some council members have been kicked out of their seats is because they rushed into taking decisions without consulting the people who voted them.

“At the council we have been united despite what was going on. Though relationships within the UDC have soured, at my district we remained united,” he said.

After the councillors address, Segokgo says he will on Monday address Batlokwa at the community hall on the same topic.

“I am going to do thorough consultation before I make a decision.”

Segokgo finds himself at the crossroads with the BMD having four councillors, Botswana National Front with six and Botswana Congress Party with seven.