Sefalana pledges 600 jobs by end of 2019

Sefalana Group’s Managing Director, Chandra Chauhan has promised 600 jobs by 2019.



When making his address during the grand opening of their 27th shop in Charlesshill today, Chauhan said that the latest opening is in line with his objective of having 600 Batswana employed by his company by 2019.

“We are going to achieve that with the latest shop having employed more than 60 people from surrounding villages and with more shops coming in at Kasane and Metsimotlhabe.”

He added that their aim is to expand their shops to all corners of the country to help Batswana so that they do not travel long distances for shopping.

“We also do not only employ locals but rent out their premises. We don’t build our own malls but rent from locals and it is also part of our way of empowering locals,” he added.

Acting Deputy District Commissioner for Charleshill Sub District, William Keareng commended Shoppers for opening a shop in his area saying it demonstrates the organisation’s commitment as a partner in the economic and financial development of the district.

“This indeed is a joyous day for everyone that will benefit either directly or indirectly from this marvelous endeavor,” he said and added that employing people from surrounding areas was a desirable gesture as unemployment will be reduced and poverty cushioned.



