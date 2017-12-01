Sefalana expand digital platform

In a bid to keep up to date with the ever-evolving world of modern technology, Sefalana have introduced a mobile shopping app.

The exciting new service is available on Android phones and can be downloaded for free from either Apple App Stores or Google App Stores.

The application is designed to make online shopping easier, quicker and more convenient, with orders being delivered within 24 hours of purchase, according to Sefalana Group’s Finance Director, Mohamed Osman.

Speaking at a media briefing last week, Osman emphasised these key points, saying, “Time is money and, through this initiative, time is saved by allowing us to deliver to your doorstep.

“We have set a minimum order value of P500 and the cost of delivery to the customer is only P50. All specials and promotions available in the store are in the online and mobile App,” he explained, adding that the App offers a range of over 32, 000 products for shoppers to choose from.

Furthermore, payments can be made by both credit and debit cards.

Osman also urged companies to take advantage of the new software, noting, “Businesses can place their orders using the mobile App and have their goods delivered at their offices.”

At the moment the offer is limited to the Gaborone and greater Francistown areas, but is expected to include Maun before Christmas.

Sefalana have partnered with Botswana Post, who are helping with logistics, and First National Bank (FNB), who will provide a secure payment platform for the mobile App – a service the bank also offer of Sefalana’s online website.

The latest development continues the shopping giant’s commitment to the digital era, after they made history by becoming the first company in the country to launch an online shopping website two years ago.