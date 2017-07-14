Sebego sabotaged

Shaya knows that in each department or sporting code there are divisions and factions but I never dreamt it would go this far.

Whoever sabotaged Mma Lebotse-Sebego by pulling out part of her speech must know that they did not only embarrass the lady but the whole country.

You remember how the President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe’s wrong speech went viral, I think whoever is behind this wanted the same, mme re tla itshwara.

To you, Sebego – learn to go through your speech on time and make sure you keep it with someone you trust.

Keep your head up – we cannot let such petty things mess our beautiful tournament.