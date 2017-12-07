Screw driver strikes mechanic to death

Police are investigating an incident in which a 46-year-old man is alleged to have died after a screw driver he was holding accidentally hit and injured him on the neck on Sunday afternoon at Shashe ward in Maun.

Updating the media about the incident, Superintendent Samuel Kgomo of No5 District confirmed the incident and explained that the self employed mechanic met his predicament when trying to attend to a fault on his vehicle.

Kgomo said a 43-year-old man who reported the incident told the police that while driving along the road, they heard something burst from the engine and the mechanic grabbed his screw driver, left the vehicle idling and opened the bonnet to establish the fault.

“Allegations are that when the deceased opened the idling vehicle to diagnose it the screw driver fell on the running fan belt and bounced back, injuring the deceased on the neck. He was rushed to Letsholathebe Hospital where he was certified dead. Reports are that the man also seemed to have lost a lot of blood”.

Kgomo however said they were still investigating to establish if the allegations were true.

He further explained that the deceased’s body was at the hospital awaiting postmortem.