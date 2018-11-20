Scramble for Hugh Masekela’s Estate

– Local ‘girlfriend’ Zenzele Hirschfeld to get a piece of the pie – Bra Hugh’s cousin/ business partner acknowledges Zen

Ten months after the death of South African legendary Jazz artist Hugh Masekela, a scramble for his estate has begun.

Masekela, popularly known as Bra Hugh, died in January from prostrate cancer at the age of 78.

He was buried in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

However, this week dark and deep secrets came tumbling out of the iconic trumpeter and anti apartheid hero’s closet as a retired local music promoter, Zenzele Hirschfeld, 37, revealed in an exclusive interview that she had instructed her lawyers to serve the Masekela family with court papers demanding what is “rightfully hers” from his estate.

This follows news that Zen, as Hirschfeld is popularly known, has reportedly been included in Masekela’s will.

She apparently had a long-standing relationship with Bra Hugh dating back 15 years. The two had carried on with Hirschfeld being Masekela’s ‘side-chic’ until the legend known for his hit song ‘Grazing in the grass’ died early this year.

Confirming Zenzele and Brah Hugh’s relationship, in a telephone interview, Masekela’s cousin and business partner Lemmy Masekela, said, “ Yes I was aware of the relationship between Zen and my late brother (Bra Hugh). But he is still my brother and I will not talk about his issues but yes I can confirm their relationship.”

Asked about Masekela’s will, Lemmy said there was no confusion over the late Jazz icon’s estate.

“It is only his sister and his daughter who are all over the place trying to make money out of Bra Hugh’s passing. I gave them the middle finger when they sent lawyers to me over money I made with my brother. I do not know why they are trying to do this. I will not be surprised if they have contacted Zen as well. I do not want any part of their mess, I sent them away when they came to enquire about the money they claim we made together and I have not been in touch with them ever since!”

Meanwhile, Hirschfeld has told The Voice in an emotional interview that Bra Hugh was someone she had known almost all her life.

“You see this is someone I have known almost all my life. Obviously I could not bring myself to go public about this but I did know Bra Hugh personally and also through family ties. I met him back when I was 22 years old, we have known each other for that long,” revealed Zen.

Asked about her rumoured inclusion in Bra Hugh’s will she said, “I have not seen the will. I do not want to be dragged into the media because we have also just heard the rumours that you are asking me to confirm or deny. My lawyers are however handling the matter so please do not involve me.”

Reached for comment the late musician’s road and tour manager, Rapelang Eugene Leeuw refused to discuss the matter and hung up the phone.

The Voice has also sent questions to the Masekela family who acknowledged receipt but had not responded at time of going to press.