By
Christinah Motlhabani
The month of March is set to end with a fizz as Villa Flavour hosts The Scotch Gala.

Attendants are encouraged to come ‘dressed to make a statement’ for the action-packed event, which will be held on Saturday 30 at Nglichi Village and is set to run from 10am to 4pm.

The gala includes a whole host of artistic activities, such as a Fashion Show, Cultural Performances, Art Exhibition and Poetry.

There will also be an Art auction as well as numerous raffles and, most importantly, plenty of fine food!

Tickets cost P250.

