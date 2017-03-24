School sued for negligence

Parents blame school for daughter’s burns

A Mochudi family from Makakatela ward whose partially blind four-year-old daughter returned home from school with severe burns are planning to file a P450, 000 lawsuit against Grace Preschool.

Speaking to The Voice, the baby’s father, Goitsemang Moroka, 30, spoke of his shock at seeing his child getting off the school bus with her lower body covered in bandages.

According to Moroka, the only explanation he received was that his daughter had suffered burns caused by her own faeces.

Unhappy with this account, the worried dad sought medical assistance, as he explains, “I took her to Princess Marina where the doctor told us that she was burnt by hot water. She burnt her legs up to the buttocks.”

Grace Preschool, the institution at the heart of the controversy, falls under the Mochudi Resource Centre for the blind and accommodates blind and visually impaired kids.

Moroka’s daughter stays at the school from Monday to Friday and he believes that someone neglected their duties when looking after her.

“Just like the doctor’s report, I suspect that someone could have put her in a hot bath before checking its temperature.”

He complained the accident has affected his family as the baby’s mother, Galaletsang Marumo, 25, was forced to quit her job to look after their young child.

Moroka fears his daughter may not walk again because of the injuries she sustained and intends to seek damages for the school’s apparent negligence.

“They have to compensate us – with legal representative or not, I will demand compensation,” he vowed.

Taking over the narrative, a visibly upset Marumo told The Voice, “They failed to take us for counselling or to check on her progress despite having been hospitalised for a month now – that’s very painful!”

Struggling to control her emotions as tears threaten to overwhelm her, Marumo went on to say, “We may not have everything but our kid means a lot to us.”

When contacted for comment, Sophie Moalosi, who is in charge of the Centre, revealed she was currently in hospital and so referred The Voice back to the school.

She told our reporter to call MmaLenyatso or Senior women from the church.

MmaLenyatso claimed to be unaware of the incident and directed us back to Moalosi, who had subsequently switched off her phone.

Meanwhile Mochudi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Olebile Sitale confirmed receiving a report of a burnt child.

He said that since there were two different sides to the story, they have decided to conduct their own investigations.

“We have a primary report that was done by a doctor but we cannot divulge its details because it’s part of our investigations,” said Sitale.