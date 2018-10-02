School head under fire

Angry villagers petition Ditladi primary school headmaster

TENSION between parents in Ditladi village in the Northeast district and the Ditladi Primary School Head has reached breaking point culminating into a court case.

The school head, Tiego Molly Letlhage dragged parents to the village customary court last Wednesday after they had reported her to the Education Regional Office in Masunga for ill behavior.

In their letter of complaint, the fuming parents have accused the headmaster of having little respect for students and people of Ditladi in general and of being an alleged source of frustration for other staff members.

The tension boiled over when Letlhage apparently decided to combine the Standard Seven’s Prom night with the school’s Prize Giving day.

“We went for a meeting to discuss the standard seven leaving party and she rudely ordered us to leave the school premises, and told us that she had made a unilateral decision to have both events on the same day,” said an aggrieved parent, Lorato Matlhare.

The 37- year -old Matlhare said most parents have lost confidence in the headmaster after a cordial relationship between the two parties broke down irretrievably.

Meanwhile the Ditladi tribal leader, Kgosi Boithoko Tumedi has confirmed to The Voice Newspaper that the school head has lodged a complaint with him following a misunderstanding between the school management and parents.

“From the issues raised during our deliberations I realized there were just too many issues that needed to be addressed,” said Tumedi.

The chief noted that he has however asked the aggrieved parents and the head teacher to go back and address the issues before they could come back to court.

“There were a couple of issues that the headmaster did not bring up. I also appealed to parents to withdraw the letter of complaint so this matter can be resolved outside court,” he said.

Parents were however livid at Kgosi’s suggestion of withdrawing the letter, arguing instead that the headmaster has done so much damage to the school that the only solution they wanted was for her to be transferred to another school.

They cited Ditladi school poor performance in the Primary school examinations as one of the reasons they were fed up with the school head. It was position 22 in the region out of the 22 schools.

One of the angry parents, Maserame Omphile (34) told The Voice that the headmaster uses abusive language and has repeatedly told parents that ‘sethako go lela sa gagwe’. (She was the only boss a she would do as she pleased)

“We are not going to withdraw that letter. We want action to be taken and this headmaster to start respecting us,” fumed Omphile.

Omphile further stated that parents contributed P100 each towards the standard seven leaving party, only to be told that the money would be used for prize giving ceremony instead.

“That is unacceptable. We should have been consulted before that decision could be taken,” she said.

Thapelo Nthomphe another concerned parent was also worried that should the standoff between parents and the headmaster persist, the exam results would only get worse.

“The headmaster has to realize that she can’t manage the school alone. She needs parents and the entire village, and that should she continue like this, nothing would work,” he said.

Reached for comment the embattled educator flatly refused to comment “I do not speak to the media, if you want anything you know where to ask, ask my leaders,” she said before putting phone down abruptly.