SCB appoints new CEO

The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited (SCBB) has announced the appointment of Mpho Masupe as the new Chief Executive Officer of Botswana effective from 1 October 2017.

Mpho has been the Acting Chief Executive Officer since April 2017. He has been serving as Chief Financial Officer of the bank, a position he has held since March 2013.

Mpho has a wealth of knowledge and experience gained over a career spanning more than 25 years in finance and corporate strategy.

Prior to joining the Bank in 2013, he worked for several key companies in Botswana such as Shell Oil Botswana, Morupule Colliery and Debswana Diamond Company.

He holds a MSc in Strategic Management from the University of Derby, a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Botswana, Executive Development Programme from the University of Pretoria and a Project Management certification.

Commenting on the appointment, Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Board Chairman, Professor Bojosi Otlhogile said: “The Board is pleased to be confirming Mr Masupe as Chief Executive Officer. We are confident that his leadership of this business in Botswana will be to the benefit of the organisation and indeed continue to build on Standard Chartered Bank’s strong relationship with Botswana”.

Commenting on his appointment, Masupe said: “Being given the opportunity to lead Botswana’s first and longest serving bank is a great privilege, Standard Chartered Bank’s journey with Botswana has been one of close partnership, I look forward to further strengthening our partnership, ensuring the business is growing sustainably and delivering on our commitments to all our stakeholders”.