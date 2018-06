Renowned Hip Hop star, Scar will be the main act at tomorrow’s show dubbed, ‘The Road to #SongsforAdrian’ at Trekkers Night Club in Kasane.

The Molepolole music maker will use the event to sample a selection of songs from his yet to be released album, ‘Songs for Adrian’.

The artist will also perform some of the past hits that helped turn him into the star he is today.

Performing alongside Scar will be DJ GeeSpot of RB2, DJ Unanimous, Cooper, Justin and Mjava.

Entrance is P40.