Scar goes in on Robin

At the start of this week, an ugly beef between raper Scar and Yarona Fm breakfast co-host Robin Chivazve played out on Facebook.

Judging from the heated exchange on Scar’s wall, it’d be safe to assume that had the two been close to each other, a fist fight would have been ensued, it was that ugly.

Shaya could sense that this tension has been simmering for a while, particularly after Scar dropped a single ‘Dimakatso’ with MMP.

Shaya has no desire to go in and hope that these two gentlemen resolve their issues like adults.

Counsellor Shaya would like to bring you under one roof over a couple of drinks and chicken wings, how about that fellas.

In the meantime let ‘Dimakatso’ have is fair share of airplay, its a banger afterall.