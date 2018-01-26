Scar dedicates upcoming album to son

One of the country’s top rappers, SCAR, has announced imminent plans to drop his fourth album, which he has dedicated to his son, Adrian.

The LP, ‘Songs For Adrian’, which is set to include 15 tracks, is scheduled for release on August 25th – Adrian’s birthday.

Last week SCAR released ‘Sick Man’, the first song from his upcoming album, with the single already receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

The 33-year-old hip hop star, whose real name is Thato Matlhabaphiri, last released an album in 2010 with the popular ‘Open Bar’, which followed ‘Happy Hour’ (2006) and his debut album back in 2002, ‘Illegal Act’.