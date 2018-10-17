Sbrana patient strangled to death

Police in Lobatse are investigating a murder case in which one of the patients at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital was found dead.

The 49-year-old man from Mochudi who was working as Senior Technician at Roads Department in Molepolole was found with bruises and scratches on his neck.

Nurses at the hospital suspect that he might have been strangled by another patient.

According to a report from the hospital, the incident was noticed after the deceased failed to turn up for breakfast.

Officer Commanding for the area, Senior Superintendent Paul Molapisi, confirmed the incident. “It is true we are investigating a murder case but we cannot discuss its details because it is still under investigations,” he said before adding that the incident was reported to them by the hospital authorities.

Meanwhile spokesperson for Ministry of Health and Wellness, Doreen Motshegwa, also confirmed the incident. “We regret to confirm that a male patient was found dead in the morning of Wednesday last week around 0800hrs. The incident was reported to the Lobatse Police the same morning,” she said and added that they were waiting for a police report that confirms the cause of death.