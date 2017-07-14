Our Saviour Gospel Choir album launch

Our Saviour Gospel Choir will officially launch its 14-track album, ‘Simtholile UJesu’ on the 5th of August at Bontleng Community Hall.

For Zion Church goers, this is a must attend event as the album is even better than the group’s debut one, ‘Ketshepha Modisa’, which was recorded in 2011.

Simtholile UJesu, meaning ‘we have found Jesus’, was recorded at Studio 12, Johannesburg in South Africa.

The album boasts a similar rhythm to the music of Thulani Manana, Galathia Ibandla LeNkosi and Lucky Mavimbela.

Tracks on the album include, ‘We Bless Your Name’, ‘Ratanang’, ‘Igama Lakho’, ‘We Ndodana’ and ‘Kahlathathela’.