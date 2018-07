Botswana’s female hip hop artist, Sasa Klass will tour Maputo in Mozambique next week where she will have two gigs.

The Maputo Lockdown tour starts on the 27th of July with a performance at the famous and impressive South Beach.

The following day, the Mmamongwato hitmaker will turn up the heat at Radisson Blu.

Sasa Klaas surely continues to prove she is the best in the game having being the only Motswana female rapper to break in to the competitive South African market.