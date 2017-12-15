It is rare to find a parent who supports her/his child wholeheartedly, especially when the child is an artist.

Oh no, not your usual artist but the one who normally performs, ‘half naked’.

Hip Hop star Sasa Klaas’s mother, Annah Mokgethi posted a picture with her daughter before her performance at DSTV iRock music festival at Marang Hotel in Rustenburg.

Despite the negativity surrounding the artist, Mokgethi has always strongly supported her daughter and Shaya is proud of that.

There are few women or mothers like you.

Support your daughter mama but tell her to take it slow on relationships.

Sasa gets motherly love

