Sands coming tomorrow

South African artist of the moment, Sands, of the hit ‘Tigi’ will be performing tomorrow (Saturday) at Botswana’s Premier Lifestyle event dubbed the Classic Affair at Phakalane Golf Estate.

The song, Tigi, has been making airwaves and is arguably on every DJ’s playlist.

Doors will open at 1000hrs with MC Jon, DJ stomps and MR O on the decks.

Khumo Kgwaadira will co-host the show with Rea Kopi while Nnunu Ramogotsi and Sheilah Molelekwa will share the stage with Sands.

Tickets are going at VIP, P1 200, normal, P350 and P1250 for a group of five.