It has become one of the biggest annual events at Lizard Entertainment.

Sam and Bata’s birthday party is always a treat to loyal Lizard customers.

This year the party will be graced by South African duo Kususa.

The Durban group is made up of Kunzima and Samurai Yasusa.

On the decks will be local DJs Dreazy, Colastraw, Cue, Dude, Hepex Guru, Bunz and Cheng.

P40 gets you in.