Saleshando to announce his constituency

The President of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Dumelang Saleshando has pleaded with his members to stay calm and promised to announce his constituency soon.

Without divulging much information, Saleshando assured his supporters that despite not currently having a constituency, he would go into next year’s general elections with one.

He also dismissed whispers that the BCP were planning to leave the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) – rumoured plans that have reportedly been put on hold.

Reports are that the BCP has decided not to be the first to leave the UDC having suffered a backlash after pulling out of the umbrella before.

It is said that a lobby list advocating for the party to quit the UDC has advised that they wait for the divided Botswana National Front (BNF) to be the first to leave.

“Already the majority of members, including the Central Committee, are disgruntled and want out of the UDC; it would be wise for us to wait for them to leave first,” revealed a highly placed BCP source.

“We have given up on constituencies but since it is evident that the BNF President, Duma Boko is not willing to part ways with Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and its President,Sidney Pilane, then we don’t have a choice but to leave,” continued the source.

However, Saleshando distanced himself from the allegations, saying he was not aware of any lobby list.

Meanwhile, the BCP has been asked to relinquish Francistown West Constituency, which had originally been set aside for Vain Mamela and give it to Botswana People’s Party (BPP).

Mamela moved from Francistown South Constituency, which has been his constituency for years because it was allocated to BMD.