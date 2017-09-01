Saleshando tipped for Maun East

*Kekgonegile may move to Ngami to yield for BCP leader

North-West Regional Chairperson for Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Goretetse Kekgonegile says he is aware of allegations doing the rounds that there is a plan to move him from his constituency, Maun East to Ngami constituency to give way for Party President, Dumelang Saleshando.

The BCP was allocated 17 constituencies by their new partners, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), but since Saleshando’s former constituency is in the firm grip of coalition partners, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), a delegation has been set up to look for a winnable constituency that will see him back in Parliament in 2019.

Though he was cagey with information, Kekgonegile said that some of the party members informed him of a delegation that was in Maun.

“Some of my team members told me that the delegation was here to deliver a message to me that I should move to Ngami paving way for our president but I have not been officially informed on the decision,” Kekgonegile told The Voice this week.

When asked if he would oblige should he be approached he said, “It is common for a political party to deploy its cadres for political representation in councils and parliament through consensual decisions. In the absence of a consensus, constitution must be followed to the letter.”

He said that it must be noted that he has not been approached to be part of any consensus.

“All these allegations of moving to the Ngami are just grand standing and propaganda,” he said and added that their campaign within the region is in full swing, including Maun East.

However, head of the delegation, Kesitegile Gobotswang confirmed having held a meeting in Maun but refused to share the details.

“Yes we held a meeting and it was about our party matters. I cannot confirm nor deny the issue of Saleshando being given Maun East,” concluded the BCP Vice President.

However the BCP Chairman for Maun East Region, Sakaumba Sakaumba contradicted others saying in fact it was Kekgonegile who asked to be moved to Ngami Constituency.

He said that the issue is not about a single man but the whole party and its image after 2019.

“How can I ask to be moved to Ngami when I have already established myself here,” Kekgonegile who seemed shocked asked .

Meanwhile Saleshando said it was better for him to be distanced from the party’s ongoing consultations.

“I cannot participate in the ongoing process but I will respect the decision that they make,” he added.

Kekgonegile lost the 2014 elections to Kostantinos Markos of Botswana Democratic Party by 6046 to 5304 votes.

He was trailed by Osimilwe Fish of the UDC with 2062.