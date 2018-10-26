Saleshando responds to UDC mudslinging

Newly appointed Vice President of Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change, Dumelang Saleshando has rubbished claims that he bought his way into the new position.

Speaking in an interview at Oasis motel in Tlokweng yesterday, Saleshando stated that politicians who claim he bought them in order to secure him such a post, “are in the wrong field,” and are prostitutes who belong next to the road.

“They should go stand in front of Avani because that is where prostitutes stand,” Saleshando had said.

Saleshando was responding to a question just after UDC leader, Duma Boko announced the umbrella party’s decision to expel one of its coalition members, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

According to Boko, BMD was expelled from the party for violating the constitution and looking down upon the party and its structures.

Nonetheless BMD’s Secretary General, Gilbert Mangole, recently stated that it is the newcomer to UDC, Botswana Congress Party (BCP) which has pushed them out.

Mangole alleged that BCP leader, Saleshando took advantage of BMD’s divisions and sponsored the other faction to force the then UDC Vice President, Ndaba Gaolathe who was then BMD president, to resign from his position.

Mangole’s faction wanted to replace Gaolathe with Sidney Pilane.

The plan succeeded, Pilane was ultimately elected BMD president which led to Gaolathe’s resignation and the formation of a new party, Alliance for Progressives (AP).

However BMD became aggrieved when they were suspended from UDC due to their seemingly non-ending internal strife.