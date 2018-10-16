Saleshando dares Pilane, dismisses Masisi

The President of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Dumelang Saleshando has sent a thin veiled threat to Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) members for questioning the legitimacy of BCP’s membership.

Saleshando’s utterances were seemingly a response to members of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), particularly party leader Sidney Pilane who has repeatedly questioned BCP’s status within the umbrella.

The attack on the BCP culminated in the BMD’s suspension and possible expulsion from the umbrella.

Addressing scores of BCP supporters at a rally in Francistown’s Satellite location on Saturday, Saleshando said the issue of how the party joined UDC is a non-starter.

“What is important is that we are UDC members. How we got in is neither here nor there. (Go re BCP e tsene jang ga se kgang. Kgang ke gore re mo teng),” bellowed the charismatic leader to a loud cheer.

The BCP President said all party members need to know is that when the UDC calls a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, their party is also included.

An animated Saleshando stressed it would be in the best interests of other UDC members to accept that BCP is a member of the umbrella and instead focus on bringing about regime change.

Saleshando then directed his onslaught to BMD’s legal brains and dared them to challenge his party’s legitimacy in court.

“You can go ahead and take this to court. We have dealt with bigger cases like the EVM and Ombudsman in court, we can’t be shaken by a little matter challenging our status in the UDC,” said Saleshando, adding they joined the UDC voluntarily and were accepted by other volunteers with a common goal of unseating the ruling party.

“By joining the Umbrella we are simply saying the BCP vote will go to the UDC, and those who don’t want our vote are also against regime change,” he noted.

Turning his attention to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Saleshando accused the current president of being nostalgic and trying his best to take the country back to the Festus Mogae era, when he should be driving the country forward.

“Masisi has engaged reverse gear because he can’t see beyond the post Khama era. That’s why he’s talking about reducing the alcohol levy. If I was him I’d ask KBL what is needed, the quality of wheat they need to produce all their beverages locally and use the alcohol levy money to finance it.

“Masisi’s mandate under the Khama regime was unemployment and he failed miserably to create employment,” he said and further compared President Masisi to a man hired to milk cows every morning but always come back with an empty bucket and excuses.

“Masisi where is our milk. Where are our jobs?” charged Saleshando to yet another wild cheer.