SADC pushes for more intra-regional trade

The low levels of intra-Southern African Development Community (SADC) trade are largely said to be due to the lack of diversification of exports, which predominantly centre on minerals, fuels and agricultural produce.

The percentage share of intra-SADC trade in relation to the region’s total trade with the world reportedly remained around 16 percent from 2000 to 2012.

When addressing the media last week, SADC Executive Secretary Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax revealed that since the start of 2013 the share has increased to an average of 21.6 percent.

The increase is attributed to the sharp decline during the period of exports from the region of major commodities to the rest of the word, as well as the subdued global economic activity.

In August 2008, SADC launched Free Trade Area, following the removal of customs duty on 85 percent of tariff lines after an eight-year phased programme of tariff reduction provided under the SADC Protocol on Trade.

According to Dr Tax, the SADC region with a combined population of 370 million people and a combined GDP of USD 607 billion provides huge potential for investment that could translate to the socioeconomic development of the citizens.

However, Dr Tax warns that unless the region constantly communicates what it has to offer to the world, this potential will remain a pipe dream.

Currently SADC is in the process of developing a Plan of Action that will lead to the establishment of a SADC Business council, which will strengthen SADC’s private sector engagement.

The regional body is also, according to Dr. Tax, facilitating the development of a Protocol on Industry which will be a stand-alone legal instrument to support industrialization.

The protocol is expected to enhance the level of industrial development both nationally and regionally.

In line with the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Road Map, Dr. Tax says the Secretariat has continued to support member states in improving their industrial competitiveness through the identification of capacity gaps in implementing the industrialization policy.