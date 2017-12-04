Sacked employee sues BDF for P418 000

A dismissed Botswana Defence Force (BDF) guest attendant has dragged her former employers before a Francistown High Court for dismissal.

Tebogo Masalila, 45, said she was dismissed from work on the 1st of August 2014 on allegations that she refused to go on a transfer to Kasane.

Masalila who earned a monthly salary of P1 700 is now suing the state for P418 000 for the time she has been staying home unemployed and all the pain she suffered.

Further Masalila is demanding to be reinstated.

She told court that other charges put before her were that she was a habitual late comer and often never cared to report for work.

She stated that there was no proof over the alleged charges as no one ever called her to complain about her late comings or refusal to report to Kasane.

The distraught woman also claims that during the disciplinary hearing at work she was never given a chance to cross examine the witnesses.

The case appeared before Justice Bengbame Sechele at the Francistown high court this Monday and continues on the 28th of February 2018.

(By Goitseone Seven and Tsholofelo Mothei)