SAAM is Back

Botswana Substance Abuse Support Network (BOSASNet) has chosen the month of August annually as its Substance Abuse Awareness Month (SAAM).

This year, as the month of August is approaching, BOSASNet is bringing SAAM back to the community.

SAAM 2018 is commemorated under the theme; Talk, Unit, Act, Against Drugs #EmangBatsadi.

The objective is to create awareness on co-dependency, educate co-dependents on substance use and capacitate them with the skills to support each other.

A co-dependent is anyone with a loved one who has a substance use disorder and has difficulty dealing or coping with the emotions or behavior brought on by their loved ones’ disorder.

A co-dependent can be a parent, child, sibling, colleague and even a student.

This year SAAM 2018 is targeted at the adult care giver or parent.

#EmangBatsadi

The focus is on parents as they are leaders of the family and as decision makers we want them to be well informed on issues of substance use disorders.

Parents are the first individuals to notice if a child or loved one is using substances so through this year’s SAAM we want parents to be able to identify the various types of drugs that are used and be able to notice the signs and symptoms of substance use.

SAAM 2018 aims to teach parents how to support each other and most importantly support a loved one in recovery in order to break the relapse chain.

As a nation, we pride ourselves with the people who made us who we are, our parents the pillar of our strengths.

The SAAM 2018 theme therefore recognizes the hard work of our parents who have held the bull by its horns in any situation.

For this, let us unite and also care for the caregiver who dies in silence hiding the emotional, physical and financial pain caused by a loved one’s substance use disorder.

SAAM 2018 empowers the parent #EmangBatsadi and gives parents a platform to talk about their experiences and encourages parents to unite against drugs which are a growing concern in our country.

SAAM 2018 Activities

In line with SAAM 2018 objective of creating awareness on co-dependency and educating co-dependents on substance use, BOSASNet has carried out church presentations in Gaborone West Phase 1 and surrounding areas during the month of July 2018.

Upcoming SAAM 2018 activities:

Awareness Walk – 11th August 2018

Parents Seminar – 18th August 2018

Consumer Fair Stall – 27th – 3rd August 2018

For more information on SAAM 2018 or if you have a substance abuse problem, we encourage you to seek help.

For some, it can mean the difference between life and death.

You can find BOSASNet on Facebook, visit us on www.bosasnet.com, or call us on 3959119 or 72659891 for more information.