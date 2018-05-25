S-2 By2 Winter Affair

The first edition of the S-2 by 2 Winter Affair is expected to fill Motion Drop Sports Pub in Gabane to rafters next weekend.

The show which has a number of artists such as Apollo D, NaisiBoy, Leo and Amakalyn Dance Crew will also mark as officially launch of S-2 by 2’, a single.

It is a collaboration from two studios being Blackmail Entertainment and Nandoland Empire.

The hit is sang by nine different artists, Anla, JT Special BOY, Vavo Pound, KOPO, Spetty Namba, Slym, Uth Tha Meek and TH Blxckmail.

The cover charge is P30 at the entrance and it kicks of at 1400hrs.