Russian ballet thrills audience

This weekend, residents of Gaborone were wowed by a magical, mesmerising performance from the Royal Moscow Ballet.

The elite group, which is made up of graduates from the best Russian choreography schools, were performing in the capital as part of their South African tour.

The performance, which took place at Gaborone International Convention Centre, gave Batswana a unique insight into an art form rarely seen in the country and left the audience dazzled with a thrilling live stage performance.

The ballet is steeped in drama, romance and passion, with the plot based on a Spanish gipsy girl who saves the life of a French officer.

During the performance the audience seemed to go into a trance, concentrating fully on the stage as if hypnotised by the dancers. However, at the end of each Act, they burst into life, showing their appreciation with a thunderous round of applause.

Most parents were accompanied by their children, giving the Standard Chartered-sponsored event a fun-filled, family feel to it.

A large majority of the audience was made up of expatriates, who seemed to understand the subtle nuances of the dance better.

Performance programme was based on celebrating some of Russia’s best-loved composers who wrote for ballet and opera.

Highlights of the night included Paganini (a one act ballet) scored by Sergei Rachmaninov, Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini.

Scenes from ballet scored by Pyotr Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker.

Act three, which the audience seemed to love, was Aleksander Borodin’s, The Polovtsian dance from the opera, The Prince Igor.

In total, the tour includes six cities in South Africa, namely: Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth.