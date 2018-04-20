Rural areas get new network sites

Development by Orange Botswana expected to create business opportunities and employment – Network fosters improved access to information

Following the recent launch of network sites in Ditshegwane and Lorolwaneng in the southern part of the country, Orange Botswana has promised similar initiatives in the Northern region and the Central District.

Through the development, the mobile operator aims to connect rural areas to urban ones as well as improve customer experience through enhanced network coverage.

Speaking during the Pilikwe network launch ceremony in the Central District recently, the village’s Kgosi, Gasebalwe Seretse expressed gratitude to the company saying that the new network will enable easy communication and transactions within and outside the village.

The Kgosi is confident the initiative will improve access to information and also provide employment opportunities for residents.

The network launch also saw Orange introduce services such as Orange Money and sim card registrations to the village, much to the Kgosi’s delight.

“For us people in rural communities, Orange Money is our bank. Our parents will no longer have to worry about travelling to Palapye to collect their money because now their children can send them money through Orange Money, which they can then use to pay for services such as electricity as well as buy food,” highlighted Kgosi Seretse happily.

According to Orange Botswana’s Sales Operations Director, Sipho Ntebang, the new site launches come with exciting new developments in business opportunities and employment creation.

“We are going to establish Service and Orange Money points to distribute our products and services,” he said, before continuing that the company will employ locals from the region to render the services.

Ntebang further revealed that extra business opportunities will be created for existing businesses, something he said would help them serve their clients better.

Orange Botswana will continue with this exercise until mid-year, launching six more sites in remote villages strategically spread across the country including, Makobo, Mokoboxane, Kauxwi, Zoroga and Mabeleapodi, in the North-East, North-West and the Central Districts.