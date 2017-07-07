Runaway mum eludes police

Employees of Fairy-tale Guest house in Kanye became unwilling babysitters for a day after their guest dumped her five children at the lodging facility recently.

The woman, who goes by the names ‘Mooketsi Setshego Joseph’ and ‘Moikepi Ester Joseph, left the children unattended in the room she had booked for four nights.

The guest lodge staff was left holding the babies after their mother had sneaked out without settling her bill.

Kanye Station Commander, Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale, confirmed the incident and said police were still looking for the woman.

The older child is 11 years old, while the youngest is a toddler.

Mogale said the Fairy-tale Lodge employees reported the incident after the children had ordered food, which they failed to pay for because they had no money and didn’t know where their mother was.

She had lied to the children that she was going to the reception to request for room service but never returned.

Meanwhile police investigations have revealed that the runaway mum has two pending cases of obtaining by false pretense with Mochudi police.

“Soon after the incident was reported, we linked up with the relevant authorities and took the children back to their home village, Zoroga. Up to now, the mother has not been found,” said the policeman