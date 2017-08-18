Rumours of a BDP split

The opposition UDC may not have a lot to attain power afterall.

According to those close to the corridors of power, pressure is building up within the ruling party.

Apparently there’s a group (Barata Phathi) who supported Nonofo Molefhi at the congress waiting with their back packs at the door ready to bolt.

Shaya learnt that this group wants Ndaba Gaolathe to form a new party which will be their new political home.

Two anticipated events will trigger the defection.

One a cabinet reshuffle that will see Molefhi dropped from cabinet and President Khama coming back as the BDP Chairman after his retirement.

Everything will be put in motion the moment Khama steps down…oh boy!