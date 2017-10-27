Rumble in the great North

Rugby challenge for Francistown’s 120 years celebrations

Four rugby teams will slug it out at the Francistown Sports Complex this Saturday.

The Northern Rugby Invitation Challenge will feature a northern select team both men and ladies facing Matabeleland XV in a first of its kind fixture.

The match will be part of the city’s 120 year celebration activities sanctioned by Francistown City Council and Botswana Rugby Union.

The northern select team consists of players from clubs in Selebi Phikwe, Orapa, Francistown, Palapye and Maun.

The match organised by Northern Rugby Club under the Great North concept will see a female select side take on their Matebeleland counterparts at 1300hrs, with the men’s fixture following 30 minutes later.

The Great North Public Relations Officer Mothusi Italy told Voice Sports that they came up with this concept as part of their efforts to revive and promote rugby in the north.

Italy said most clubs in the northern region are not active which has resulted in the decline of the sport in the region.

“Only Botswana Accountancy College club has been active. We want to see a situation where clubs are back at the playing grounds and ready to compete,” Italy told Voice Sport.

Italy said the new initiative (The Great North) aims at helping ailing clubs to stand up on their two feet and take active participation in BRU’s calendar of events.

“This Saturday will be a statement of intent from the Great North and I urge the public to come in numbers to experience rugby at its best,” Italy said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday afternoon the ladies team received a playing kit from Adima Morokotso o monnye Loans and Chip Right Drilling.

The Director of the former Francoise Jacobs handed the kit to the ladies team captain Lucia Montsho.

There were also contributions from individuals like Chantelle Copp, Casey Cop and Chip Right Director Darren Copp.

The rugby matches will act as a curtain raiser for the duel between Tafic Football Club and Highlanders starting at 15:30. Admission is free.