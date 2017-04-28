Rude son whipped

A disrespectful young man was given a painful reminder to mind his manners by Old Naledi Customary Court on Monday.

Rude 24-year-old Odirleng Letsebe was sentenced to six lashes of the cane on the bare buttocks for insulting his mother and stepfather.

Court heard how, on the evening of April 4th, a hungry and angry Odirleng arrived at his mother’s rented house in Old Naledi in search of something to eat.

However, when Odirleng found there was no food in the house, he went berserk, telling his frightened mother, Dineo Letsebe, 43, that he would batter her.

The enraged youth threatened to divide her private parts in half, raging, ‘Ke tla go thuba nn** ka bogare!’

Testifying before court, Dineo said, “He smashed a jug full of water against the wall, saying he would divide my private parts just like he did with the jug.

He continued to say that he would smash his stepfather’s testicles.”

Having listened to Dineo’s account, presiding judge, Chief Kenneth Thari found the youth guilty and sentenced him to six strokes, much to the shock of the small crowd of neighbours and bystanders who had gathered to observe the trial.