RSC taking their services to the people

In its 30 years of existence, Rand Sandblasting Group of Companies (RSC) has established itself as a key supplier in the corrosion protection industry.

Widely regarded as the service provider of choice in Africa, RSC offer services such as scaffolding, industrial painting, sheeting, concrete rehabilitation, abrasive blasting, denso steel protection, hot and cold insulation and protective coatings.

With its head offices based in Krugersdorp, South Africa, the company now has branches in nine African countries, including Botswana.

Speaking to Voice Money at the Electra Mining Expo held in Gaborone last week, RSC Durban Branch Manager, David Chetty explained that they offer everything related to safety tools and rigging equipment.

Having revealed that RSC are the direct distributors of Rebel, CAT and Kaliber, Chetty went on to highlight his company’s proud history and relationship with Botswana.

“We have been operating in the country for twenty years. We have an office in Francistown and we want to open a branch in Gaborone soon. We do deliveries once a week to Botswana but after this show I think it’s going to be twice a week,” he said.

Emphasising the benefit of taking part in the Electra Mining Expo, Chetty said, “We have identified a gap in the market and the show has helped us to do some good deals. The response was very positive and it was a very good platform to market our products.”

The branch manager added that sinceRSC Industrial Supplies was established in 2011, ithas become a leading supplier of protective equipment, safety supplies, work wear and consumables to companies within the industry.

Chetty concluded by reiterating the company’s underlying target, which is to provide customers with efficient, fast and cost effective solutions.

For more information on RSC, visit their website www.rscgroup.co.za.